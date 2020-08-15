Postal Carriers Union Endorses Joe Biden

Articles

The National Association of Letter Carriers publicly endorsed Joe Biden on Friday, warning that “the very survival” of the U.S. Postal Service is at stake. The union has long criticized Donald Trump and his administration for the way they have handled funding related to the post office. In the scorching statement, NALC president Fredric Rolando, said the following: Vice President Biden is – was – and will continue to be – a fierce ally and defender of the United States Postal Service (USPS), letter carriers, and our fellow postal brothers and sisters. NALC’s endorsement and our support come down to Joe’s steadfast support of us and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of all working people throughout this great nation. Since coming to the Senate in 2016, Senator Kamala Harris has put letter carriers and working families first. In her role on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, she has stanchly defended maintaining a healthy, financially stable Postal Service and has consistently acted to ensure that those who are nominated to run the Postal Service are held to the highest standard. Together, Biden and Harris fully exhibit the experience, dedication, thoughtfulness and steady hands that will work to ensure that letter carriers and working families are put first.

