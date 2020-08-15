Sen. Manchin Promises ‘One Heck Of A Fight’ To Save The Postal Service

Articles

Saturday, 15 August 2020

Manchin is no leader of the Trump Resistance. But he sounded pretty darned riled up on MTP Daily yesterday about Trump’s attempt to steal the election both with his refusal to properly fund the Postal Service and by having his unqualified crony postmaster general destroy it. MANCHIN: [The post office] is a lifeline to many West Virginians and it’s something we have an affection for because a lot of people get their necessities – whether it be their healthcare, whether it be, basically, their medicine, whether it would be their checks, their lifeline. And a lot of areas in rural America and rural West Virginia do not have good connectivity so broadband, high speed, all that’s not available. That's the only lifeline they have. And if they think they're going to discredit it and turn it over to the private sector, it’s gonna be one heck of a fight from me and many other Democrats and Republicans. I just wish my Republican colleagues would speak up. They’re having the same concerns I have. Host Chuck Todd asked if Manchin has “any confidence” in Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

