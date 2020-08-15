GOP Will 'Own This Outrage' If They Don't Stand Up To Trump On Killing The Post Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 16:02 Hits: 17

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's Deadline: White House this Friday, Real Clear Politics editor A.B. Stoddard had a warning for all of the Republican lawmakers who have remained silent on Trump's overt destruction of the United States Postal Service, and the real harm it's doing to the only constituents that any of them seem to care about: stay silent on this, and you're going to own the well deserved outrage from your voters. Sen. Susan Collins and a handful of other Republicans have finally expressed some "concern" over the deadly delays to mail service that is holding up everything from prescriptions to Social Security checks to utility bills. Democrats have demanded answers on the mail slowdown from Trump's lackey Postmaster Louis DeJoy, only to be stymied with DeJoy repeatedly refusing to honor their requests. Apparently, most Republicans still believe any short term pain is worth the long term gain, but Stoddard called it a "boneheaded" political move as well, and I tend to agree with her.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/rcp-editor-republicans-will-have-own