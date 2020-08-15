Americans Are Going Hungry While McConnell Vacations And Trump Golfs

Articles

On AM Joy this morning, host Tiffany Cross highlighted the shocking number of Americans in food lines while Trump golfs and Sen. Mitch McConnell stays on vacation. She showed B-roll footage of a heartbreakingly long line of cars she saw at a Silver Spring, Maryland food bank. “37 million Americans were estimated to be food insecure in 2019,” Cross said. “That was precoronavirus. What we’re seeing now, it’s just, it’s incomprehensible.” Cross asked guest Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, if he could offer any hope or help to the millions of suffering Americans. Berg recommended people apply for food stamps (SNAP) and WIC benefits which, he said, “dwarf the charities.” But Berg also stressed the need for a people’s movement to demand the Senate pass the relief package known as the Heroes Act.

