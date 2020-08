Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:56 Hits: 11

Joe Biden announced his running mate, prompting Trump to call Sen. Harris "nasty." Congress didn't reach a deal for coronavirus relief. And, the DNC begins virtually next week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/15/902811926/week-in-politics-trump-goes-after-kamala-harris-after-bidens-running-mate-decisi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics