Fox Really Doesn't Want To Talk About Trump's USPS Sabotage Harming Veterans And Seniors

Does anyone think that if we had a Democratic president actively sabotaging the United States Postal Service, and causing delays to things like prescription medications for veterans and seniors all across the country, Fox wouldn't be making this their lead story on every single show and running segments multiple times per hour interviewing people who had personally been impacted by the sabotage? Yeah, me neither. Because it's Trump doing just that and not a Democrat, the network has been virtually mum on the topic. While a transcript search over the last week of Fox yields hundreds of instances of topics such as the police, riots, protests, defunding the police, Chicago, Seattle and Portland, there are only a handful of results, or none in connection to the Postal Service story when searching for keywords such as veterans, seniors, or sabotage. And when the topic of the Postal Service has been mentioned on the network, it's almost always in the context of the Democrats asking for funding as part of a new coronavirus relief package, and attacking vote-by-mail as they did in the segment above.

