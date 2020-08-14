The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dissenter Weekly: Vindicating The Rights Of Federal Whistleblowers

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a couple examples of federal whistleblower legislation introduced recently in Congress.

Whistleblower advocacy groups have fought for more than a decade for access to the courts and jury trials. Yet, in 2012, when there was an opportunity to expand federal whistleblower protections, President Barack Obama and Congress balked at giving federal whistleblowers the same ability to challenge retaliation that whistleblowers in the private sector have.

Gosztola opens the show with a response to a new election-related censorship policy adopted by YouTube.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers two whistleblower stories—one involving a whistleblowing police officer in Phoenix, who was put on a Brady list for dishonest cops, the other involving a New Jersey National Guard member who blew the whistle on the lack of COVID-19 safety at their facility.

To watch the show, click on the above player or go here.

Sign up to receive The Dissenter Newsletter: dissenter.substack.com/subscribe

This week’s stories:

Bills Granting Federal Whistleblowers Access To Courts Would Close Major Gap In Protections

Whistleblower Retaliation Against Black Workers Likely Fueling Spread Of COVID-19

Police In Arizona Abuse Brady List To Discredit Whistleblowers

New Jersey National Guard Member Blows Whistle On Lack Of COVID-19 Safety

***

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBELIKE ON FACEBOOKFOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

The post Dissenter Weekly: Vindicating The Rights Of Federal Whistleblowers appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/08/14/dissenter-weekly-federal-whistleblowers-rights-court/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version