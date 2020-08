Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 20:12 Hits: 23

Democrat Joe Biden has expanded his lead to double-digits over President Trump, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Biden now leads Trump 53% to 42%, the poll says.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902659815/npr-pbs-newshour-marist-poll-biden-expands-lead-over-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics