The Spread Of ‘Accelerationism’ And Its White-Supremacist Violence Is Now A Global Threat

Of all the radical right’s multiple permutations in the era of Donald Trump—Proud Boys, QAnon conspiracy theorists, “Patriot” militiamen, and “Boogaloo Bois” among them—the most worrisome by far is the spread of white-power “accelerationism”: a belief system predicated on the idea that modern human civilization (and especially its multicultural features) is a blight, and that the only solution is to encourage its destruction through acts of terroristic violence. Its followers explicitly embrace violence as the only viable means for change, because they see politics as a waste of time. That phenomenon—like QAnon—is now spreading globally. A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Jason Wilson explores how a notorious “accelerationist” neo-Nazi group called The Base—which has made headlines in the U.S. for various acts of domestic terrorism—has found fresh recruits in both Europe and Australia, including connections to the killer responsible for the March 2019 mosque massacres in Christchurch, New Zealand.

