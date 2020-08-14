Retired Army Lieutenant General Calls For March On Washington Over USPS Slowdown

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 20:10 Hits: 21

Frequent Trump critic, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore reacted fiercely to the Postal Service slowdown, particularly in the way that it's affecting members of the armed forces and veterans. Brian Williams had invited him on to discuss the activation of the DOD to collaborate a response to COVID-19 testing and treatment, but Williams first asked him about Trump's obscene and overt sabotage to the USPS operations in the hopes of rigging the 2020 election in his favor. Lt. Gen. Honore was so outraged he called for citizens to march in the streets on Washington, D.C.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/former-army-commander-calls-citizens-march