The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Retired Army Lieutenant General Calls For March On Washington Over USPS Slowdown

Category: World Politics Hits: 21

Frequent Trump critic, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore reacted fiercely to the Postal Service slowdown, particularly in the way that it's affecting members of the armed forces and veterans. Brian Williams had invited him on to discuss the activation of the DOD to collaborate a response to COVID-19 testing and treatment, but Williams first asked him about Trump's obscene and overt sabotage to the USPS operations in the hopes of rigging the 2020 election in his favor. Lt. Gen. Honore was so outraged he called for citizens to march in the streets on Washington, D.C.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/former-army-commander-calls-citizens-march

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version