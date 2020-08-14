Kamala Harris As VP Completely Blows Up Trump Campaign's Strategy, If It Ever Had One

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

If there's one takeaway from the Trump campaign's rapid-fire response to Joe Biden choosing Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, it's that Trump and his supposed operatives have no idea what they're doing. At the White House task force briefing following the announcement, Trump deployed the word "nasty" several times to describe Harris, but it was really nothing more than his predictably misogynistic muscle memory taking over. "She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh — Judge Kavanaugh, then; now Justice Kavanaugh. She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing," Trump offered when asked about the pick. Later in the briefing, Trump marveled that Biden could withstand picking a woman who had challenged him during the Democratic debates. "She was very, very nasty to — one of the reasons it surprised me, she was very — she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden," Trump said, supercharging his sexism with a racial slur aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. "She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. And it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful," he added.

