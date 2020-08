Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:01 Hits: 11

President Trump is holding a press briefing at the White House, ostensibly on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s press briefings, however, often go off script and become de facto campaign events.

Follow the TPM staff’s coverage of Trump’s briefing below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wzvZvPTf6-M/trump-holds-press-briefing-after-reviving-racist-birther-conspiracy-against-kamala-harris