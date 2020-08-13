Shift to Virtual Democratic National Convention Deals Economic Blow to Host City, Milwaukee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 19:11 Hits: 2

For the first time, U.S. political parties are holding their presidential nominating conventions remotely, cancelling multi-day extravaganzas that in past election cycles have boosted the economies of host cities. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from Milwaukee, Wisconsin where, until the pandemic, tens of thousands of Democrats were expected to gather next week to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden in a battleground state the party lost in 2016 but hopes to win in November.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/shift-virtual-democratic-national-convention-deals-economic-blow-host-city-milwaukee