Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

The president's campaign had begun holding "Black Voices for Trump" events, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person campaigning for months. During that time, the election landscape shifted.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902236623/trump-campaign-trying-to-win-over-black-voters-but-president-remains-a-tough-sel?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics