Joe Biden Calls For A Three-Month National Mask-Wearing Mandate After COVID-19 Briefing

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris received an in-depth briefing on COVID-19 by public health experts Thursday — their first together as running mates. After the briefing, they delivered remarks together, at which Biden called for a national mandatory mask mandate lasting for three months. He called upon governors to institute such a mandate immediately, and lay heavy blame on Donald Trump for failing to act on this, saying it cost tens of thousands of lives.

