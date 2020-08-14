The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joe Biden Calls For A Three-Month National Mask-Wearing Mandate After COVID-19 Briefing

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris received an in-depth briefing on COVID-19 by public health experts Thursday — their first together as running mates. After the briefing, they delivered remarks together, at which Biden called for a national mandatory mask mandate lasting for three months. He called upon governors to institute such a mandate immediately, and lay heavy blame on Donald Trump for failing to act on this, saying it cost tens of thousands of lives.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/joe-biden-calls-three-month-national-mask

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version