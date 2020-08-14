Trump Admits He Is Holding Up Stimulus Package To Prevent Funding For Mail In Voting

Articles

Donald Trump gave away the game - again - during a phone interview with Maria Bartiomo on FOX Business on Thursday morning. During Wednesday's press briefing (aka MAGA Rally), he said something similiar, but it was not as blunt as he was in this interview. He literally just admitted that he is committing voter fraud, large scale voter suppression, and that is corrupting the Postal Service for his own prsonal gain. BARTIROMO: The democrats put on the table a $3 trillion plan. What specifically are they pushing for that is causing this breakdown in any deals? Nancy Pelosi said that the democrats want to -- and the white house is still miles apart on stimulus. TRUMP: Well, they're right. And it's their fault. They want $3 and-a-half billion dollars for something that will turn out to be fraudulent. That's election money, basically. They want $3 and-a-half trillion -- billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots, $3 and-a-half trillion. they want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren't getting there. by the way, those are just two items. If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it.

