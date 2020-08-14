The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Announces Unqualified Fox Doc As His New Adviser On Covid-19

Dr. Scott Atlas, a diagnostic radiologist and senior fellow at Stanford University’s wingnut Hoover Institute, was announced as a new adviser to Trump on COVID-19. He has no training in infectious disease but he appears frequently on Fox guest news saying uninformed things about the pandemic. Via Media Matters: Atlas, who has appeared 20 times on Fox News since the end of April, predicted in March that there would only be 10,000 deaths from COVID in America, said in April that the pandemic “appears to be entering the containment phase,” and claimed in May that “the curves have been flattened.” More recently, he has taken to making unproven claims downplaying the risk of COVID-19 in considering whether to reopen schools for in-person learning. But Fox News and other right-wing outlets have elevated his politically convenient though dubious commentary; and on August 12 he gave brief remarks during a White House press briefing after Trump asked him to come up to the podium.

