Mika Brzezinski Goes Off On Extended Rant, Calls Trump 'Pathetic'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 12:37 Hits: 7

Mika Brzezinski was just disgusted, listening to Trump accuse Joe Biden of playing politics over coronvirus. "The president just lied four times in a row. And I just cut it short because we don't need to hear him lying. He says Joe Biden has been wrong every step of the way," she said. She pointed out that Biden wrote an op-ed warning that a pandemic was coming back in January, one that spelled out everything Trump needed to do. "Was he wrong or were you wrong when you went to the CDC spewing your germs all over the place saying if you want a test, you can test a test -- when no one could get a test? Or maybe were you wrong when you said it would go away miraculously? Maybe, were you wrong, when you said it was one person coming from China? Maybe, were you wrong when you said perhaps you don't want to use the Defense Production Act to mobilize a nationalized response to testing and contact tracing? Like other countries have done and their numbers are gone down. And while you might be keeping the testing numbers down, by slowing down testing, which is just utter stupidity, talk about ditzy, talk about a ditzy, stupid, botched response to a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands of people, over 160,000 right now, this is on you. Many of those deaths, Mr. President, are on you and your terrible response to this virus. Obvious terrible response. You can't even show leadership on masks." She said there's "nobody' who has been more wrong about this than Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/mika-brzezinski-goes-extended-rant-calls