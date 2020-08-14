Susan Collins Expresses 'Concerns' Over Delays In Mail Delivery

Articles

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is at it again, writing her not so sternly-worded letters of 'concern' over Trump's criminal behavior. The internet let her have it. Source: MSN Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called on the postmaster general Thursday to address "delays in mail delivery" that have been reported following the Trump administration's efforts to change some operational procedures at the U.S. Postal Service. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the senator wrote that though she supports returning the Postal Service to a financially stable path, it cannot be done at the expense of Americans. "I write to request that you promptly address the delays in mail delivery that have occurred following recent operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS)," wrote Collins. "I have talked to postal employees and received calls from my constituents in Maine who expressed concern regarding the delays in delivery of critically needed mail, including prescriptions." "I share the goal of putting the USPS back on a financially sustainable path," she added. "However, this goal cannot be achieved by shortchanging service to the public."

