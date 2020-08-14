Friday News Dump: Michael Cohen Knows Where The Bodies Are Buried, And Other News

Articles

I look forward to hearing Rachel Maddow read the rest to us: Michael Cohen released the forward of his upcoming book on working for the president, which says it details scandalous actions that include setting up a back channel to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and lying to Trump’s wife about his sexual infidelities. https://t.co/5Npr1TBSlS — CNBC (@CNBC) August 13, 2020 Michael Cohen: "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump's clandestine lovers, I wasn't just a witness to the president's rise—I was [a]... participant." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2020

