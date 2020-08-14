Barack Obama Defends USPS; Attacks 'Administration' For 'Suppressing The Vote'

Articles

In normal times, a former president does not criticize a sitting president. These are not normal times. And of course, Barack Obama does not mention Donald Trump by name because he doesn't have to. Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can't be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020 I talked to @davidplouffe about these attempts to undermine the election, what’s at stake right now, and why we have to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/9bqgWVUncE

