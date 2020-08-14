Donnie And Melania Request Mail-in Ballots In Florida

Articles

Now we know why Donald Trump said that Florida's mail-in voting is 'beautiful' while continually attacking the entire concept of absentee voting for the rest of us. President Trump, whose campaign has tried to thwart mail-in voting, has requested an absentee ballot that will allow him to cast a Florida primary ballot via the U.S. Postal Service. https://t.co/TbumEoLW9Z — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020 On Thursday, Trump repeated his ignorant but very calculated propaganda about mail-in voting during an unprecidented pandemic. Trump claimed with no proof that mail-in voting would lead to “the greatest rigged election in history” and “the greatest fraud ever perpetrated." Obviously this is a lie and a big one. He's trying to defund the USPS to help his re-election plans. This is not exactly new. Voter suppression has been the #1 voting model by Republicans for decades. Trump has been claiming that absentee ballots are fine, but a form of "universal ballots" can be rigged by anybody.

