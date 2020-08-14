How To Vote In The 2020 Election

Articles

ILLUSTRATION BY DAVID HUANG

PUBLISHED AUG. 13, 2020, AT 6:10 PM

How To Vote In The 2020 ElectionA state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19

By Nathaniel Rakich and Julia Wolfe

How easy — or difficult — absentee voting is in each stateEveryone can vote absentee, and ballots are automatically mailed to votersEveryone can vote absentee, and absentee-ballot applications are automatically mailed to votersEveryone can vote absentee, but nothing is being mailed to voters*You can only vote absentee if you have a valid excuseArk.Ark.Tenn.Tenn.Ga.Ga.Miss.Miss.Fla.Fla.IdahoIdahoN.D.N.D.Minn.Minn.Ill.Ill.N.Y.N.Y.Pa.Pa.Nev.Nev.Ind.Ind.Colo.Colo.Va.Va.Calif.Calif.Mo.Mo.W.Va.W.Va.Md.Md.D.C.D.C.Wis.Wis.N.M.N.M.S.C.S.C.Ariz.Ariz.Kan.Kan.N.C.N.C.Okla.Okla.La.La.Ala.Ala.AlaskaAlaskaHawaiiHawaiiTexasTexasMont.Mont.Wash.Wash.Mich.Mich.Mass.Mass.N.J.N.J.Wyo.Wyo.Ore.Ore.S.D.S.D.IowaIowaOhioOhioConn.Conn.R.I.R.I.UtahUtahNeb.Neb.Ky.Ky.Del.Del.Vt.Vt.N.H.N.H.MaineMaine

*Includes states that allow anyone to use the pandemic as an excuse.

Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and New Jersey are mailing applications to some, but not all, voters. Montana is mailing ballots to some, but not all, voters.

Click on your state in the map to see a lot of the information you need in order to cast a ballot this fall — by whatever method you choose. While we’ve made every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information, always double-check with your local election official before acting upon it. Thanks to the pandemic, election laws are constantly changing, and certain voters — like those living overseas or in the armed forces — may be subject to special rules.

Alabama

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 19. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced. Remember to bring a photo ID to the polls.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request an absentee ballot by using the “physical illness or infirmity” excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 29.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by two witnesses or a notary, and you must enclose a photocopy of your photo ID. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 2 and received by noon on Nov. 3. You must mail or drop off your ballot yourself.

What we’re watching

Voting-rights groups are currently suing the state in an effort to waive the requirement that absentee ballots be signed by a notary or two witnesses, to waive the requirement that voters submit a copy of their ID with their ballots and to get the state to offer curbside voting.

New due to the pandemicAlaska

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 4. You can register online here.

Voting early

Early voting generally available Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to voters age 65 and older; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 24.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by a witness or notary. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 13.

What we’re watching

A lawsuit has been filed to force the state to mail absentee-ballot applications to all voters, not just those age 65 and older. The plaintiffs argue the current plan amounts to age discrimination.

New due to the pandemicArizona

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties may offer early voting Oct. 7-30. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all active voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 23.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicArkansas

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

Early voting generally available Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can use fear of catching COVID-19 as an excuse to request an absentee ballot. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply by mail or online is Oct. 27; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

You must enclose a photocopy of your photo ID with your absentee ballot. Mailed ballots must be received by Nov. 3 — or you can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 2.

New due to the pandemicCalifornia

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 19. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Early voting generally available Oct. 5-Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area. Counties consolidating polling places must offer early voting at those polling places for at least eight hours per day Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

In person voting

Counties have the option to consolidate polling places but must maintain a ratio of one precinct per 10,000 voters.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, California is automatically mailing ballots to all active voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 20.

New due to the pandemicColorado

Registration

To get a ballot in the mail, register to vote by Oct. 26. You can register online here. After Oct. 26, you can still register in person at a vote center up through Election Day (Nov. 3), but you will have to vote in person too.

Voting early

Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 2. Vote centers may also offer it outside these dates; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to clothe onse vote centers have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Colorado automatically mails ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Connecticut

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 27. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a designated Election Day Registration location on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request an absentee ballot by using the “sickness” excuse. Election officials must receive your application by Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicDelaware

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 10. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by noon on Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicDistrict of Columbia

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., by mail) by Oct. 13. You can download a voter registration form here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a vote center up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Check this website for exact hours.

In person voting

The usual 144 polling places will be consolidated into 80 vote centers. You can vote at any vote center, not just the one in your neighborhood.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, Washington, D.C., is automatically mailing ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10.

New due to the pandemicFlorida

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-31. Counties may also offer it Oct. 19-23 and Nov. 1; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Seminole counties are mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online on your county’s website. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 24; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 3.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicGeorgia

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-24 and Oct. 26-30. Check this website for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. DeKalb County is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 30.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

The State Election Board recently approved a rule to allow voters to request absentee ballots online; a website is expected to launch by the end of August.

New due to the pandemicHawaii

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 5. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a vote center up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-24, Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 2. Check this website for locations and exact hours.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close vote centers have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Hawaii automatically mails ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Idaho

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 9. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-30. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 23; the deadline to apply in person is Oct. 30.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Illinois

Registration

Register to vote in person or by mail by Oct. 6 or online by Oct. 18. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a designated grace-period voting location up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Jurisdictions may offer early voting Sept. 24-Nov. 2. Check this website for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to most voters; you can also apply online or download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply by mail or online is Oct. 29; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17.

What we’re watching

Republicans have sued the Democratic governor over the state’s plan to mail absentee-ballot applications to most voters and allow ballots to count if they are postmarked by Election Day.

New due to the pandemicIndiana

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 6-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, sick or out of town on Election Day. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 22.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by noon on Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

Indiana waived the need for an excuse to vote absentee in its June primary, but it may not do so in the general election. A pair of lawsuits are still pending that would allow anyone to vote absentee and extend the deadline by which ballots must be received.

Iowa

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 24. (If you register by mail, your form can also arrive after Oct. 24 as long as it’s postmarked by Oct. 19.) You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county auditor’s office or, sometimes, a satellite location. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all active voters (and some counties are mailing them to inactive voters as well); you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 24.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon on Nov. 9 — or you can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

The Trump campaign has sued to stop officials in Democratic-leaning Johnson and Linn counties from sending voters absentee ballot request forms that contain pre-filled information, including name, address, birthdate and voter ID number. Local officials argue that pre-filled forms make it less cumbersome for voters to request a ballot.

New due to the pandemicKansas

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 13. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer in-person advance voting Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 14-26 and Oct. 31; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an advance mail ballot without an excuse. You can download an advance mail ballot application here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Advance mail ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

Kentucky

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, sick or out of town on Election Day. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams compromised on a plan to offer no-excuse absentee and early voting in Kentucky’s June primary. But they’re still hammering out a plan for November, and Adams has said he’s skeptical that the state’s infrastructure can withstand a heavy volume of mail-in ballots.

Louisiana

Registration

Register to vote in person or by mail by Oct. 5 or online by Oct. 13. You can register online here.

Voting early

Parishes must offer early voting Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 26-27. Check this website for locations and exact hours.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, in the hospital or out of town on Election Day. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by a witness. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 2.

What we’re watching

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin recently said he’s working on a proposal to hold the November election safely. As of now, Louisiana is one of just eight states that is still requiring people to provide an excuse to vote absentee.

Maine

Registration

Register to vote by mail by Oct. 13 or in person by Election Day (Nov. 3). You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your municipal clerk’s office (you won’t need to fill out an absentee-ballot application).

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

The Alliance for Retired Americans has sued the state to allow people to register to vote online and require the state to accept absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3.

Maryland

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 13. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

About 80 vote centers will offer early voting Oct. 26-Nov. 2.

In person voting

The usual 1,600 polling places will be consolidated into about 360 vote centers. You can vote at any vote center in your county.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 20.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

What we’re watching

Gov. Larry Hogan approved the State Board of Elections’s plan to open about 360 “voting centers” for the November election instead of the usual 1,600 precincts, given concerns that it will be difficult to staff polling places. Hogan had wanted all precincts to open and expressed concern that the new plan risks long lines and unsafe conditions.

New due to the pandemicMassachusetts

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 24. You can register online here.

Voting early

Municipalities must offer early voting Oct. 17-30. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request a mail ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing mail-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download a mail-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 28.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

New due to the pandemicMichigan

Registration

Register to vote most ways (including online and by mail) by Oct. 19 or at your county, city or township clerk’s office by Election Day (Nov. 3). You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county, city or township clerk’s office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 30; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicMinnesota

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 13. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county election office or, sometimes, a satellite location. Check this website for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, registered voters no longer need to get their absentee ballots signed by a witness or notary. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10.

What we’re watching

Republican state lawmakers say they haven’t ruled out challenging special vote-by-mail provisions that a judge recently extended to the general election, including waiving witness requirements and counting ballots that arrive up to seven days after the election, as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

New due to the pandemicMississippi

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, sick or out of town on Election Day. Being under “physician-imposed quarantine” or caring for someone in quarantine also counts. Request an absentee ballot through your county circuit clerk’s office. The deadline to vote absentee in person is Oct. 31; there is no specific deadline to request a mailed ballot, but be sure to do so early enough that it has time to reach you before Election Day.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be notarized. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10.

What we’re watching

Mississippi is one of the eight states that still requires people to provide an excuse to vote absentee, but a new lawsuit seeks to overturn that.

New due to the pandemicMissouri

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 7. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

At least one jurisdiction (St. Louis County) is switching from traditional polling places to vote centers, meaning people can vote anywhere in the county.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request a mail-in ballot without an excuse. You can download a mail-in ballot application here. People with an excuse, including having caught COVID-19 or being at high risk from it, can also request a regular absentee ballot. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply by mail or fax is Oct. 21; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Mail-in ballots and most absentee ballots must be notarized; however, people who use the “coronavirus” or “incapacity or confinement due to illness” excuse to cast an absentee ballot do not need to notarize their ballot. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicMontana

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., by mail) by Oct. 24. You can download a voter registration form here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a late-registration location up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

In person voting

Gov. Steve Bullock has given counties the option to close traditional polling places, although some in-person voting must still be available. So far, multiple counties (including Missoula and Lewis and Clark) have opted for this arrangement.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Gov. Steve Bullock has given counties the option to mail ballots to all voters. So far, multiple counties (including Missoula and Lewis and Clark) have opted to do so. In counties that do not choose this option, any voter can still request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by noon on Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

How many counties will take Gov. Steve Bullock up on his offer to conduct their elections predominantly by mail? In the June primary, all 56 counties did, so Montana could soon become the 10th jurisdiction to mail all voters ballots this fall.

New due to the pandemicNebraska

Registration

Register to vote most ways (including online and by mail) by Oct. 16 or in person at an election office by Oct. 23. You can register online here.

Voting early

County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 5-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2. They may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. Douglas, Harlan, Lancaster and Sarpy counties are mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicNevada

Registration

Register to vote in person or by mail by Oct. 6 or online by Oct. 29. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 17, Oct. 19-24 and Oct. 26-30. Counties may also offer it Oct. 18 and Oct. 25; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

There must be at least 100 vote centers open in Clark County, 25 in Washoe County and one in Carson City and every other county.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, Nevada is automatically mailing ballots to all active voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10.

What we’re watching

The Trump campaign is currently suing the state over its plans to mail ballots to active voters.

New due to the pandemicNew Hampshire

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways by Oct. 21-28 (the exact deadline varies by municipality). Because of the pandemic, any voter can use fear of catching COVID-19 as an excuse to register remotely; contact your city or town clerk for a voter registration form and an absentee voter registration affidavit, which must be signed by a witness. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your city or town clerk’s office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can use fear of catching COVID-19 as an excuse to request an absentee ballot. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply is Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicNew Jersey

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 13. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county clerk’s office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to inactive and unaffiliated voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 27; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 5.

New due to the pandemicNew Mexico

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 6. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at your county clerk’s office or another early-voting location up through Oct. 31.

Voting early

Early voting generally available Oct. 6-Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 20.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New York

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 9. (Some people — those who are honorably discharged from the military or become a naturalized citizen after Oct. 9 — can register in person by Oct. 24.) If mailed, your voter registration must be postmarked by Oct. 9 and received by Oct. 14. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-Nov. 1. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being sick or out of town on Election Day. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply by mail is Oct. 27; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10.

What we’re watching

The state legislature has passed several bills to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic, including allowing voters to cite fear of the coronavirus to vote absentee. The bills are awaiting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.

New due to the pandemicNorth Carolina

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 9. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at one-stop absentee voting locations up through Oct. 31.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 15-31. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, absentee ballots must be signed by only one witness, not two. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

What we’re watching

A U.S. district court ordered the state to notify voters of any issues with their absentee ballot that might keep it from being counted and to allow them to fix the problems.

New due to the pandemicNorth Dakota

Registration

North Dakota does not have voter registration.

Voting early

Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

At least one county (Burleigh) is reducing the number of polling places.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. There is no specific deadline to apply, but if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9.

New due to the pandemicOhio

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county board of elections or, sometimes, a satellite location. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by noon on Oct. 31 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 13 — or you can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

If a lawsuit from the state Democratic Party is successful, Ohio will have to provide an online portal for absentee-ballot requests. A separate lawsuit is challenging the state’s practice of matching signatures on absentee ballots and ballot requests to those on file.

Oklahoma

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 9. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 29-31. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Most absentee ballots must be notarized, but a voter with COVID-19 or who is at high risk for COVID-19 may get his or her ballot signed by two witnesses instead. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

Democrats are asking a court to strike down Oklahoma’s requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.

New due to the pandemicOregon

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 13. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting from the day ballots are issued to Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Oregon automatically mails ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

Pennsylvania

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 19. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can cast a “mail” ballot in person at your county election office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request a mail-in ballot without an excuse. You can apply for a mail-in ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

The Trump campaign has sued the state over its mail-in ballot procedures, including setting up drop boxes for voters to deposit their ballots in. However, Democrats have filed a dueling lawsuit to affirm the procedures Trump is suing over, as well as require the state to count ballots postmarked on Election Day and give voters a chance to address any problems with their mail ballots.

Rhode Island

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 4. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person in the presidential race only at a designated location on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee or emergency ballot in person at your local board of canvassers.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 13. However, after that date, any voter can request an emergency ballot if they have any reason to believe they won’t be able to vote on Election Day. Request an emergency ballot through your local board of canvassers. Election officials must receive your application for an emergency ballot by Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, ballots no longer need to be signed by two witnesses or a notary. Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicSouth Carolina

Registration

Register to vote in person (assuming the registering office is open on weekends, which it might not be) or online by Oct. 4 or by mail by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county election office or, sometimes, a satellite location. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, in the hospital or out of town on Election Day. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 30; the deadline to apply in person is Nov. 2.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by a witness. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

South Carolina is one of the eight states that is still requiring people to provide an excuse to vote absentee, but the South Carolina election officials are urging lawmakers to waive that requirement, as well as the requirement that absentee ballots be witnessed.

South Dakota

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 19. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county auditor’s office(https://vip.sdsos.gov/CountyAuditors.aspx).

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicTennessee

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 14-17, Oct. 19-24 and Oct. 26-29. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 60 or older, sick or out of town on Election Day. People with underlying medical conditions that put them at heightened risk from COVID-19 or their caretakers can request an absentee ballot by using the illness excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 27.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

The Tennessee Supreme Court is considering a case that would allow any voter to request an absentee ballot because of the pandemic.

New due to the pandemicTexas

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5. You can download a voter registration form here.

Voting early

Early voting generally available Oct. 13-30. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, having a disability or out of town on Election Day. Harris County already mailed absentee-ballot applications to voters age 65 and older; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 23.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 4.

What we’re watching

The Texas Democratic Party is suing to allow all voters to request an absentee ballot due to the pandemic. The case is currently before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

New due to the pandemicUtah

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., online, by mail) by Oct. 23. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 26-30. Vote centers may also offer it Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close vote centers have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Utah automatically mails ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon on the day of the county canvass (which varies by county but may be as late as Nov. 17) — or you can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 3.

Vermont

Registration

Register to vote by Election Day (Nov. 3). You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your city or town clerk’s office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, Vermont is automatically mailing ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemicVirginia

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 13. You can register online here.

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your local election office or, sometimes, a satellite location (you won’t need to fill out an absentee-ballot application). Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply by mail, email or fax is Oct. 23; the deadline to apply in person is Oct. 31.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by a witness. Absentee ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3 and received by noon on Nov. 6.

What we’re watching

The state reached a preliminary agreement with voting-rights groups to waive the requirement that absentee-ballot envelopes be signed by a witness, but it must be formally approved by a court first.

Washington

Registration

Register to vote online or by mail by Oct. 26 or in person by Election Day (Nov. 3). You can register online here.

Voting early

Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close vote centers have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Washington automatically mails ballots to all voters.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Ballots must be postmarked (or dropped off in person) by Nov. 3.

West Virginia

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 13. You can register online here.

Voting early

Counties must offer early voting Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 26-31. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Because of the pandemic, any voter can request an absentee ballot by using the “illness, injury or other medical reason” excuse. You can download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 28.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 9 — or you can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 2.

New due to the pandemicWisconsin

Registration

Register to vote online or by mail by Oct. 14 or at your municipal clerk’s office by Oct. 30. You can register online here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

Municipalities may offer in-person absentee voting Oct. 20-Nov. 1. Check with local election officials for locations and the exact schedule in your area.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 29.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be signed by a witness. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

What we’re watching

A Democrat-backed lawsuit seeks to ease restrictions on absentee voting in the state, including the requirement that absentee ballots be signed by a witness.

New due to the pandemicWyoming

Registration

Register to vote the usual ways (e.g., by mail) by Oct. 19. You can download a voter registration form here. You can also simultaneously register and vote in person at a polling place up through Election Day (Nov. 3).

Voting early

No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person at your county clerk’s office.

In person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced.

Requesting an absentee ballot

Any voter can request an absentee ballot without an excuse. The state already mailed absentee-ballot applications to all voters; you can also download an absentee-ballot application here. Election officials must receive your application by Nov. 2 (if you’re not applying in person, be sure to apply early enough that your ballot has time to reach you before Election Day).

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 3.

New due to the pandemic

Additional research by Maya Sweedler, Kaleigh Rogers and Geoffrey Skelley

