Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 09:02 Hits: 7

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon, about her nearly 40-year career in intelligence, which included serving under President Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902456152/sue-gordon-discusses-her-decades-long-intelligence-career-1-year-after-quitting?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics