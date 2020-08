Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 09:02 Hits: 9

California may be on the cusp of creating a watchdog agency. Proponents say federal regulators aren't doing their job, leaving leaving millions of Americans vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

(Image credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902260693/new-california-financial-watchdog-would-take-aim-at-predatory-lenders-amid-pande?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics