COVID-Denier In Wisconsin Calls Social Distancing Face Masks 'Pagan Rituals Of Satanic Worshippers'

This is the sort of insanity that school boards across the country are dealing with as they decide how they'll reopen their schools. In this instance, on a 4-3 vote, the school board decided to return to in-person schooling, five days a week, masks mandatory, with an option for fully virtual if the parents decide that's what they want instead. No doubt Heidi Anderson will keep her kids at home, rather than made to suffer through these pagan rituals of satanic worship by being forced to wear a face mask. Source: WTMJ, Milwaukee The Elmbrook School District will reopen five days a week to in-person learning. The decision came after three and a half hours of discussions by school board members. Along with returning to in-person learning, the board also made a decision on requiring students to wear masks. However, not everyone liked that idea. “Six-foot distance and wearing masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshippers,” said parent Heidi Anderson. “My kids are Christian they are not subject to wearing masks.” Some were warier of opening for in-person instruction right away. “I want my kids to have five days a week learning as long as possible. If we rush to reopen we will have to close,” said parent Danny Thomas.

