Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 20:10 Hits: 3

President Trump has stepped up his assault on both mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service. He stated that without additional money to fund both, Democrats will be unable to expand mail-in voting.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/13/902277382/trump-opposes-boosting-postal-service-funding-to-block-expansion-of-mail-in-voti?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics