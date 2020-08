Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 20:22 Hits: 3

The state has agreed to suspend a requirement that mail-in ballots must be signed before two witnesses or a notary. The high court rejects a Republican effort to reinstate the rule this fall.

(Image credit: Steven Senne/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/08/13/902264666/supreme-court-allows-rhode-island-to-make-voting-by-mail-easier-amid-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics