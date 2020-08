Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 00:12 Hits: 9

Sue Gordon was in line to be acting director of national intelligence after Dan Coats quit last year. President Trump thought otherwise. Gordon now recounts her time in his administration.

(Image credit: Office of the Director of National Intelligence via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/13/902345240/exclusive-after-quitting-last-year-senior-u-s-intelligence-official-now-talks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics