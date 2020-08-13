Herman Cain Comes Back From The Dead To Attack Joe Biden Kamala Harris

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 23:38 Hits: 9

I suppose if you're in a cult you'd see nothing wrong with using your dead father's Twitter account to attack the evil Democrats on behalf of Trump. And even though her pop is dead and buried, his daugher Melanie Cain Gallo gave as her reasoning, "because the mission continues." I guess it doesn't matter how ghoulish this looks to the rest of us. Source: Newsweek Herman Cain's Twitter account has shared an attack on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris despite the former Republican presidential candidate having died earlier this year. Cain died at the age of 74 from health complications after testing positive for coronavirus and having been hospitalized due to problems breathing, his team announced in July. His Twitter account has been active since his death was announced on July 30, mainly sharing tributes and funeral service details. Just in case you thought Biden's candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris https://t.co/GjAC8VDaVF

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/herman-cain-comes-back-joe-biden-kamala