Michael Cohen Teases Trump’s Golden Showers And Russia Collusion In Upcoming Book

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has released the forward to his upcoming tell-all about Donald Trump and oooo-wheee, this promises to be one heck of a blockbuster! The title of the book (available for pre-order) is “Disloyal.” The forward is available now, for free. In it, Cohen talks a bit about how he fell from his life as an ambitious multi-millionaire, willing to “take a bullet” for Trump to a federal inmate worried about being assassinated by him. But what will surely drive the book to the top of the bestseller lists are excerpts like this, from the forward:

