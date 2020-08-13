Alaska independents defy political norms in race to unseat Republicans

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 19:48 Hits: 5

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

One political consultant described an independent run for office as a newly-hatched sea turtle struggling for the shoreline.

A hatchling breaks through the safety of the egg, digging itself out of the sand where its mother securely buried it. Then, it is a mad dash for the ocean — predator seagulls and crabs lurk in the sky and sand. Only one in 1,000 survive.

Independent candidates face those same long odds. But in Alaska, these candidates — hatchlings who often defy the conventional political norms of survival — don’t only run for office. Sometimes, they survive and win.

In both Alaska’s U.S. House and Senate elections, independent candidates — Al Gross for the Senate and Alyse Galvin for the House — are challenging Republican incumbents.

A Chance to Reach the Ocean?

In 2018, independent public education advocate Alyse Galvin lost in her bid to defeat Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) — the longest serving member of the House — in Alaska’s at-large district election . Young defeated Galvin 53 percent to 47 percent, his closest margin of victory since his first win in a 1973 special election.

Now in 2020, the at-large House race between Young and Galvin is the most closely watched of the two races, given Young’s smaller than average margin of victory in 2018, current polling and second-quarter fundraising hauls by the Galvin campaign. Some political observers say Galvin’s second run builds on her 2018 momentum and better name ID among voters.

Throughout the campaign, Galvin has steadily outraised Young, as she did in 2018. Since the last filing period on July 29, Galvin’s fundraising total was close to double that of Young — $2.2 million to nearly $1.4 million. The Galvin campaign has spent $824,000 million dollars on her election bid, while Young spent more than $747,000. Galvin has nearly $1.4 million left in the bank, while Young has only a little more than $700,000 cash on hand.

Young, who is running for his 25th term in Congress, has made his seniority on Capitol Hill a major cornerstone of his campaign. He has also worked to label Galvin as a liberal.

Truman Reed — campaign manager for Young — argued that although Galvin has run as an independent, she has been funded by Democratic groups and politicians “in the Lower 48.”

“Alyse Galvin is no independent,” Reed said in an email to OpenSecrets. “She has been funded by far left Democrats from across the country … Alaskans would be starting over with Alyse Galvin, no seniority, no relationships, no ability to get anything done.”

Roughly 56 percent of Young’s contributions have come from outside Alaska , while Galvin’s out-of-state contributions only total 33 percent. The Galvin campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Former state Rep. Jason Grenn, an Anchorage independent, said Reed’s comments are a common electoral strategy depending on the partisan leanings of a state. Grenn lost in his 2018 reelection bid to a Republican candidate. The vice-versa arguments, Grenn said, have been used against independents in Democratic-leaning Maine.

“It’s an interesting tactic,” Grenn said. “If he’s not a Republican, then he must be a Democrat in disguise.”

Still, national Democrats are boosting Galvin’s campaign. Democratic and liberal groups have donated almost $232,000 to Galvin’s campaign. Leadership PACs associated with Democrats have also contributed $35,000 to her election bid.

Young has received major contributions from labor groups — $139,000 — and leadership PACs — nearly $130,000.

Galvin will also appear on the Democratic primary ballot Aug. 18. In Alaska, an independent candidate may appear on the ballot either through gathering a certain number of signatures or by winning a primary election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added the seat to their Red to Blue List in May. A Public Policy Polling poll — with a 3 percent margin of error — conducted in early July showed Galvin leading Young 43 percent to 41 percent. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely R.”

A History of Unorthodoxy

With a name of Polish origin, “Murkowski” does not have the phonetic ease some voters might need in order to write her in on their ballots. Still, voters did just that.

After narrowly losing the 2010 Republican Senate primary to attorney Joe Miller, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced that she would run for reelection through a write-in campaign.

The results paid off. Murkowski narrowly defeated Miller — 39 percent to 35 percent — and the Democratic nominee — by 16 points.

Four years later, Alaskans again voted for a historic candidate, electing independent gubernatorial candidate Bill Walker and the Democratic nominee — former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott — who decided to merge their campaigns into a “unity ticket.” The Walker-Mallott ticket defeated then-Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican, 48 percent to 46 percent.

In their 2018 campaign, Walker chose to drop out of the race due to Mallott withdrawing from the ticket because of inappropriate remarks made to a woman. He also wanted to keep from siphoning votes from the Democratic nominee — former Sen. Mark Begich (D-Alaska). But Republican nominee Mike Dunleavy would later win with 52 percent to Begich’s 45 percent.

Scott Kendall, former chief of staff to Walker, said Walker’s tenure showed the challenges of an independent candidacy.

“It’s really tough to run and campaign and govern when you have two sides picking at you,” Kendall said.

Alaska voters have the highest rate of non-partisan voter affiliation in the U.S. More than 50 percent of voters in the state are not affiliated with a political party.

A Tougher Path to the Senate

In Alaska’s Senate election , the trail to the ocean is proving more difficult to navigate in both polling and fundraising.

An ad run by The Lincoln Project highlights independent Al Gross’ work in healthcare and commercial fishing — and him killing a grizzly bear “when it surprised him.” The ad seemed emblematic of how the Senate election — and state politics altogether — engage voters in the Last Frontier.

“He’s definitely playing up the Alaska angle,” Grenn said. “We all have our own fish stories, and they get bigger each time we tell them … We like those sorts of stories, those sorts of ads.”

Gross, the son of Alaska’s former attorney general, is challenging incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) this cycle. Like Galvin, Gross will be running for the Democratic nomination later in August in order to appear on the ballot. He has made public healthcare choice a major pillar of his campaign.

Sullivan is serving his first term as Alaska’s junior senator after defeating Begich in 2014 to help Republicans retake control of the Senate. He has highlighted his work in national security and women’s issues, such as sexual assault and domestic violence.

Polls show Sullivan leading Gross by comfortable margins. A July 7 poll by Alaska Survey Research has Sullivan leading Gross by 13 points with a margin of error of 4 percent. A Public Policy Polling poll taken around the same time had Gross down by only 5 points with a 3 point margin of error.

Although some polls show a competitive race, Sullivan has a wide lead in fundraising, with almost $7.9 million in his reelection bid. Gross has raised little more than $5.2 million, putting more than $731,000 of his own money in his bid for his Senate.. Through July 27, Sullivan has spent nearly $2.8 million, compared to Gross’ roughly $2.3 million. Gross had more than $2.9 million cash on hand as of July 27, and Sullivan had $5.3 million in the bank.

Health professionals and Democratic groups are the largest donors to Gross’ campaign, contributing $292,000 and $342,000 respectively. Sullivan, on the other hand, has received $486,000 from GOP leadership PACs and $664,000 from donors in the securities and investment industry.

Although Gross lags behind Sullivan in fundraising, he has gotten a boost from outside spending.

The Lincoln Project — a Republicans super PAC dedicated to defeating President Donald Trump and his allies — has spent more than $1.3 million dollars supporting Gross. The spending includes an ad buy that may run through November, depending on the state of the race, the Anchorage Daily News reported .

A Beneficial Independence?

In a state that strongly favors Republican representation at the federal level of government, a Democratic run may prove unwinnable. But what happens when a candidate with a good amount of platform crossover runs without the “D” next to their name on the ballot?

A consultant familiar with Alaskan politics and campaigns, who could not be named given their work in the current election cycle, said that there is a bump in polling, but independent candidates start with fewer resources and less institutional support than major party candidates.

“There’s been built in small, but significant, advantages for independent candidates over minor candidates in a given district,” they said. “I can’t think of a single race where you compared those districts together that the independent doesn’t at least slightly outperform a Democrat.”

The case was similar for Grenn, who did not have party profiles of specific voters to canvas. Instead, he knocked on nearly every door in his district. For Grenn, an independent run also opens up opportunities to “literally and figuratively open up doors” to talk about policy issues while campaigning.

“As Republican or Democrat, we’ve built in a stereotype of what that person represents,” Grenn said. “I earned people’s respect and votes because of who I was.”

And as more independents make a run for public office at the federal level, the chances are some may just make it to the shoreline.

“It’s a game of inches,” the consultant said. “Alaska is just a shorter beach.”



