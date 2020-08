Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 09:01 Hits: 0

Experts said any decision about how a Biden Justice Department might handle a case against President Trump will pose huge legal and political challenges.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/13/901679755/one-tough-question-for-doj-if-biden-is-elected-whether-to-prosecute-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics