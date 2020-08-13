Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Colorado To Talk About ... What?

Articles

It appears likely that the Trump campaign is funding Kanye West's third party run -- which, as former Republican operative Stuart Stevens pointed out, would be illegal. Via Associated Press: WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Entertainer and Trump supporter Kanye West recently met with White House adviser and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, a source familiar with the meeting said on Wednesday as the entertainer pursues his efforts to appear on the presidential ballot this November. The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said it took place in Colorado last weekend and also included President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, Kushner’s wife and another top White House adviser. West appeared to confirm the meeting in a tweet late Tuesday night, saying they discussed a book on empowering Black Americans, and he offered to do a live interview with the Times.

