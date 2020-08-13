Birtherism Is Back: Newsweek Op-Ed Lies About Kamala Harris's Citizenship

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 11:44 Hits: 2

It's sad that in the past few years, the once-mighty Newsweek has become a fringe clickbait site -- and last night, they ran an op-ed implying Kamala Harris wasn't a U.S. citizen, written by a man who ran against her. (Something they didn't think was worth mentioning.) Not only that: The same law professor previously wrote making the exact opposite argument in favor of Ted Cruz! Hey @Newsweek why are you publishing racist birther lies pic.twitter.com/LjxEoKwWJN — Fiddler (@cFidd) August 12, 2020 Former Newsweek staffer Kurt Eichenwald: Not only did you print this birtherisn-on-steroids racist crap, @newsweek, but you failed to disclose this guy ran against Harris and lost AND wrote an article in national review saying exact opposite about Canadian born Ted Cruz. When did Newsweek become both racist AND stupid? https://t.co/2BbBRuVUyN

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/its-back-newsweek-op-ed-makes-birther