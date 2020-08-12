Kanye West Met Recently With Presidential Son-In-Law Jared Kushner

Articles

Kanye West met recently with White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The New York Times reported that Kushner met with West, who’s attempting to launch his own bid for the presidency backed by plenty of Republican political operative muscle, last weekend in Colordao. West confirmed the news on Twitter.

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

The rapper and businessman isn’t having much luck with the presidential run. He’s missed the deadline to get on the ballot in several states. In New Jersey and Illinois West failed to get on the ballot due to thousands of signatures that were deemed invalid.

“Literally every single signature on there came from the same person,” said election lawyer Scott Salmon, who challenged West’s signatures in New Jersey. “Signatures that were clearly identical signatures where the signed name didn’t match the printed name, where there was a first name but no last name, where it included a street address but, no town.”

In Wisconsin, a lawyer who has also represented the Trump campaign in court turned in signatures for West 14 seconds too late, according to the state. West’s campaign has now filed suit alleging that 5:00:00 through 5:00:59 p.m. should be considered “inclusive to 5 p.m,” which is the state’s deadline.

And in Montana, the Billings Gazette reported that organizers collecting signatures for West on Tuesday pitched passersby on their support for the President.

“You want to help Trump?” one organizer said, per the paper. “We’re trying to take votes away from creepy Uncle Joe.”

President Donald Trump has said he’s not personally involved with West’s run, but the Kushner-West meeting confirms, at least, that the White House is in touch with the candidate.

Pressed recently on the fact that he’s not going to be listed on enough states’ ballots to win the presidency, West didn’t contest the point that he might serve as a “spoiler” candidate. “I’m not going to argue with you,” he said.

This post has been updated.

