Trump Keeps Up Bashing Spree Against Harris After Her First Appearance As Biden&#8217;s VP Pick

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 23:09 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday evening continued bashing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shortly after she made her first campaign appearance with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Delaware as his running mate.

Trump largely rehashed his attacks against Harris during his press conference the night before, saying that he thought the California senator was a “risky pick” because of her comments that were critical of Biden during the Democratic primary.

In addition to calling Harris a “terrible candidate,” Trump — who has repeatedly spewed misleading assertions surrounding COVID-19 — claimed that he “read today” that she’s “very weak” on facts.

The President also used his Wednesday evening presser to double down on his racist appeal to suburban voters as a campaign tactic. On Wednesday morning, Trump griped in a tweet that Biden would reinstall “in a bigger form” the Obama-era rule intended to combat historic racial discrimination in housing.

Trump’s revival of his incredibly racist explanation for tossing the Obama-era rule comes on the heels of Biden making the historic announcement of Harris — who will be the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major presidential ticket — as his running mate.

