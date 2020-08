Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 22:03 Hits: 2

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) leads primary challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) by double digits, according to a UMass/Amherst poll released Wednesday.Markey leads Kennedy among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters 51 percent to 36 percent in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511752-new-poll-shows-markey-with-wide-lead-over-kennedy-in-massachusetts