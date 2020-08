Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 23:46

President Trump on Wednesday repeats the unsubstantiated claim that he would not support wide use of mail-in voting because it leads to fraud.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/12/901961002/funding-for-post-office-mail-in-voting-stall-coronavirus-relief-talks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics