The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump May Bar U.S. Citizens From Reentering Country If 'Suspected' Of Carrying COVID-19

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Due to the Donald Trump administration's complete incompetence at containing a pandemic that much of the rest of the world has already gotten under some semblance of control, United States citizens are now unwelcome in much of the world. We are simply considered too potentially disease-riddled to be allowed to visit other nations freely. But the list of nations banning United States residents from crossing their borders may be soon be getting an extremely notable new addition: the United States itself. No, really. Trump's White House team is now considering whether returning United States citizens should be barred from reentering the country if there is "reason to believe" they might carry the virus.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-may-bar-us-citizens-reentering

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version