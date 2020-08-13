Sen. Kamala Harris' Hammered Trump And Pence In Her First Speech As Joe Biden's Running Mate

Articles

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance today as running mates for the 2020 Democratic presidential race. For the first, and likely the last time on the campaign trail — from now on, she will be the one introducing him — Former VP Biden introduced the California Senator to the nation as his partner in what they're both calling a battle for the soul of the nation. Her speech knocked it out of the park, striking an intimate tone as only reporters and camera crews were in the room because of this surreal pandemic situation. At the same time she spoke to the universal experience of so many, appealing to parents, workers, immigrants, activists, in what she called an overriding goal to build a "coalition of conscience." Most of all, she really took it to the current occupant of the White House and his slimy sycophantic sidekick VP, outright comparing their failures to the successes of Trump's imaginary nemesis: an actual president: Barack Obama.

