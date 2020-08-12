2020 Election Forecast

Articles

MAY 4, 2020

The race for the presidency is not officially over, but in lots of ways the contest has been resolved. Maine’s 2nd district is heating up and we’re also keeping an eye on Utah’s 1st.

The former vice president Joseph R. Biden Jr. has amassed hundreds more delegates than the senator from Vermont, building an advantage that is all but insurmountable.

The only other candidate who was still running, Tulsi Gabbard, dropped out and endorsed Mr. Biden.

Will Justin Amash’s Presidential Run Help Or Hurt Trump?

By Geoffrey Skelley and Tony Chow

What Went Down In Ohio’s Primary

By Nathaniel Rakich

To put all these numbers in context, check out our coverage and subscribe to the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast!Biden is favored to win the election

We simulate the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often. The sample of 100 outcomes below gives you a good idea of the range of scenarios our model thinks is possible.

TIE+400ELECTORALVOTES+200+200+40028 in 10028 in 100Trump winsTrump wins72 in 10072 in 100Biden winsBiden winsTrump winBiden win

Don’t count the underdog out! Upset wins are surprising but not impossible.Every outcome in our simulations

All possible Electoral College outcomes for each candidate, with higher bars showing outcomes that appeared more often in our 40,000 simulations

0100200300400500270 ELECTORAL VOTESSmoothedrollingaverageTrumpTrumpwinswinsMorelikelyMorelikely0100200300400500BidenBidenwinswinsMore bars to the right of the 270 line means more simulations where that candidate wins. Some of the bars represent really weird outcomes, but you never know!The winding path to victory

States that are forecasted to vote for one candidate by a big margin are at the ends of the path, while tighter races are in the middle. Bigger segments mean more Electoral College votes. Trace the path from either end to see which state could put one candidate over the top.

VOTE MARGINSTIPPING POINTS270 ELECTORAL VOTESNE3WYWVIDOKLAHOMANDSDALABAMAKENTUCKYNEUTAHTENNESSEELOUISIANAARKANSASNE1INDIANAKANSASMTMISSISSIPPIMISSOURIAKSOUTH CAROLINATEXASIOWAME2GEORGIAOHIONORTH CAROLINAARIZONANE2FLORIDAWISCONSINPENNSYLVANIAMINNESOTANEVADANHMICHIGANMECOLORADOVIRGINIANMOREGONNEW JERSEYCONNECTICUTME1ILLINOISDERIWASHINGTONNEW YORKMARYLANDCALIFORNIAMASSACHUSETTSHIVTDCMaine and Nebraska’s congressional districts are shown separately because those states split their Electoral College votes, allotting some to the statewide winner and some to the winner of each district.We call this the snake chart! This makes it easy to see why some states are hotly contested and others mostly get ignored.How the forecast has changed

The forecast updates at least once a day and whenever we get a new poll. Click the buttons to see the ways each candidate’s outlook has changed over time.

CHANCE OF WINNINGELECTORAL VOTESPOPULAR VOTEJUNE 1JULY 1AUG. 1SEPT. 1OCT. 1NOV. 10 20 40 60 80 100%72 in 10028 in 10072 in 10028 in 10080% of outcomesfall in this range80% of outcomesfall in this rangeAs the election gets closer — and as we get swamped with new polls — the forecast will get less uncertain.See states with the closest racesSee states close to the tipping pointNorth CarolinaNorth CarolinaArizonaArizonaOhioOhioGeorgiaGeorgiaFloridaFloridaIowaIowaTexasTexasWisconsinWisconsinPennsylvaniaPennsylvaniaOr choose another stateAlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMaine 1st DistrictMaine 2nd DistrictMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNebraska 1st DistrictNebraska 2nd DistrictNebraska 3rd DistrictNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWest VirginiaWisconsinWyomingWant more stuff like this? See how the race is shaping up in individual states, or watch our Election Updates on YouTube.We made this

