Politics Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Forecast Is Live!

Wednesday, 12 August 2020

On Wednesday, we launched our 2020 presidential election forecast. It currently shows Joe Biden with a 71 percent chance of winning the election and President Trump with a 29 percent chance. In this “Model Talk” edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss the new additions to the forecast and what makes this election’s outcome so uncertain.

