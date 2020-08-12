The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Campaign Goes After GOP Rep. Who Denounced Marjorie Greene

The deputy communications director for President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at a Republican congressman who disavowed Marjorie Greene, a QAnon-supporting candidate who will almost certainly become a member of Congress this fall.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has broken with the party and President Donald Trump before, particularly on military affairs. Kinzinger is an Air Force veteran and continues to serve in the Air National Guard.

Along with adherence to extreme parts of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Greene also has recorded herself saying racist, Islamophobic and antisemitic things in social media videos.

Though national Republicans initially disavowed her, they did little to change the trajectory of the race. After beating neurosurgeon John Cowan in the first round of the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th district, Greene crushed him Tuesday night in the runoff with 57 percent of the vote.

Trump, who had congratulated her upon her first victory, tweeted again Wednesday morning to welcome the “rising Republican star” to the ranks.

Republican leadership is falling in line. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who once said he was “appalled” by Greene’s comments, followed Trump’s lead Wednesday.

“We look forward to Georgians Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene – and all of our Republican candidates across the country – winning in November so that we can enact policies to renew the American dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy in the world,” a McCarthy spokesperson told CNN. McCarthy’s office did not respond to TPM’s questions.

Greene continued her victory lap on Wednesday, fundraising off a video from her Tuesday night party where she promises to “kick that bitch out of Congress,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

She also continued, in her new biggest fan’s footsteps, her screed against the media.

