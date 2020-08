Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 13:11 Hits: 7

Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent, to be selected for a presidential ticket by a major party. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-makes-history-choosing-harris-running-mate-4385701