Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

A Biden-Harris victory in November would shake up California politics, starting with a race to fill a vacant Senate seat.Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511610-heres-who-could-fill-harriss-senate-seat-if-she-becomes-vp