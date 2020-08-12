Trump Insists 'Suburban Housewives' Will Vote For Him Because Racism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 19:03 Hits: 8

Donald Trump is betting on...women? The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020 Katie Rogers in The New York Times says Trump's view of women (they're either 'nasty' or 'housewives') will not help him win votes: On matters of race and gender, Mr. Trump has always believed that indulging his instincts has elevated his political brand. But just as public attitudes on racism have shifted, threatening to turn Mr. Trump and his embrace of the Confederacy into a living relic, his views on American women — particularly the suburban ones — are similarly anachronistic... [I]n June, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showed that 66 percent of suburban women disapproved of the job Mr. Trump is doing...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-insists-suburban-housewives-will