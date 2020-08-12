The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Speak At First Joint Campaign Event

Washington Post: Former vice president Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, a historic move that elevates the first Black woman and first Asian American to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. The two are scheduled to appear together Wednesday in Wilmington, Del., where Biden’s campaign says they will deliver remarks on “working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward.” They will also attend a “virtual grassroots” fundraiser in the evening, the campaign said.

