Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 10:57 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, one of four members of Joe Biden's search committee who helped pick Senator Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/12/901605172/congresswoman-who-helped-pick-kamala-harris-breaks-down-bidens-vp-decision?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics