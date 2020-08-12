CNN Anchor Completely Forgets The Ball Is In GOP Court On Pandemic Aid

Articles

Wednesday, 12 August 2020

This was one of those moments when you wonder why some people are paid all that money. Erica Hill was filling in for New Day's Alysin Camerota, and she proceeded to make an egregious mistake. She was talking about the pandemic and the financial strain it places on "millions of Americans simply trying to make ends meet. So, why hasn't Congress stepped in? Why has Congress not passed another stimulus bill? When could you see some relief?" She brought on CNN political analyst Margaret Talev of Axios. "So, you know, Margaret, the further we go along down this path, you can't help but ask the question, you know, is it time for Democrats to blink? Is it time for them to say, “OK, fine”? "Yeah, Erica, I just don't think that that moment is imminent right now. The president moved on his own with these executive actions that have confused a lot of governors — including Republican governors across the U.S. — that have cut the unemployment checks, that have forced states to scramble to pick up the deficit or risk getting nothing at all. And his negotiating team's position with the congressional Democrats has been like, you know, “Now you have to come back” slash “You want us to come back.” I just don't think that's where they are right now." So Hill doesn't understand that the Democrats passed their bill in May, and it's still sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk? Or that Mitch McConnell doesn't have enough Republican votes to pass anything without help from the Democrats?

